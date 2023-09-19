Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract, staying on after Pat Sajak departs

Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week...
Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week on "Wheel of Fortune" in 2007.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Seacrest will have a familiar face helping him with his new “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties next year.

Longtime co-host Vanna White is extending her contract with the syndicated game show.

White will stay on for two more years --- through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In June, longtime host Pat Sajak announced he would be leaving the show.

Seacrest has been named Sajak’s replacement and is expected to take over the hosting role in the fall of 2024.

Sajak and White have starred in the game show since its debut in 1983.

The two are the longest-running game show hosts in American television history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash
Maxwell Hunter Lee
Quitman man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal crash
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Smith County Fire Marshal
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Kiwanis Days Of Giving
Longview home hit by car overnight
Longview homeowner thought bomb exploded when car hit house
Wood County Commissioners approved the contract between the County and BASS LLC as they will...
Wood County hosts Bassmaster Elite Series, EDC discusses economic impact
A suspect in the shooting has been detained for questioning. The sheriff’s office believes the...
Woman traveling on I-20 in Van Zandt County killed after being shot by someone in semi-truck