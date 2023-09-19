Tyler ISD nominates 70 teachers for Tyler Optimal Performance Program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD is continuing to recruit, support, and retain their teachers through the Tyler Optimal Performance (TOP) Teacher Program.

It comes from the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) system and is open to all elementary and middle school campuses. This incentive gives educators the opportunity to earn thousands of additional dollars in salary.

At Monday night’s board meeting, 70 Tyler ISD teachers were nominated based on a criteria of teacher attendance, student growth, and teacher evaluations.

“The update is actually going to go with our nominees, who our nominations are this coming school year from last school year’s data. It’s to reward a teachers that are in the classroom on a daily basis, working hard and making those improvements that we are seeing day in and day out.” said Tyler ISD Human Resources Executive Director Sheri Barberee Taylor. “And it’s to reward them. It’s giving them that little monetary reward that they so willingly have deserved.”

Based on a three-level designation of recognized, exemplary, and master, a nominated teacher is eligible to receive a monetary stipend from $4,000 to $20,000. Those teachers will be awarded later this spring. The district is currently working to expand the program districtwide for next school year.

