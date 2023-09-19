Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today. Rain chances return tomorrow

By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A bit cooler this morning than we were yesterday, several spots in the 50s early, most of us are in the 60s to start the day. It’s a mostly sunny morning and will end up being a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures today should peak in the lower half of the 90s for most of the area. Tonight, chances for rain return to our forecast, possibly as early as 10PM this evening. Since most, if not all, of today is going to be dry, I am not advertising any rain chance in today’s forecast - just know that if you’ll be out late this evening there is a low chance for a shower or storm if you live close to I-30. The coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms will become wider after midnight, continuing into Wednesday morning. Many of us will not see any rain, but we should see at least a few showers/storms tonight/tomorrow. More rain is possible Thursday, though it is a very low chance, and then chances increase heading into and for the weekend.

