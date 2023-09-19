Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Vernon man indicted on federal child pornography charges

Billy Joe Truss
Billy Joe Truss(Franklin County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted an East Texas man after prosecutors accused him of luring a child to make pornographic material.

Billy Joe Truss, 33, of Mount Vernon was indicted in August on six counts of “sexual exploitation of children aka production of child pornography.” He has since remained in the Franklin County Jail.

According to the indictment, on six dates between February 3 and June 6, Truss lured a minor into performing sex acts in order to produce “a visual depiction of such conduct.” Investigators seized 12 different cell phones in connection with the alleged acts.

No further court dates have been set.

