Longview home hit by car overnight

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview home was struck by a car around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and the homeowner said this is an unfortunate trend at his residence.

“My wife and I were awakened to what sounded like a bomb,” homeowner Mickey Couture said.

Couture said he saw lights in his living room before realizing that a car had crashed into the front of him home. Firefighters and police responded to the home, and support structures were built in the interior to support the damaged building.

Couture said his property has been struck several times before, and it’s typically a hit and run situation. His wife’s car has been the victim of an overnight collision as well. Couture believes this is the result of several factors; the intersection is confusing, the road is poorly lit, the average speed on the road can reach 50 m.p.h., and these incidents typically happen in the late night to early morning hours when some drivers are impaired.

“So there you have it. They get to the intersection, catches them by surprise, they hit whatever, and typically if they can get their car to get up and go, that’s what they do,” Couture said.

Couture has set up reflectors at the edge of his yard in an attempt to prevent accidents, and admittedly, this was the first in the year since he’s done so. However, the homeowner’s attempt to alert the city of a need for official warnings at the problematic intersection have fallen on deaf ears, he said.

Couture is expecting a visit from his insurance provider sometime this week.

