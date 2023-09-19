Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests

The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests.(Sphere Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Sphere in Las Vegas is introducing “life-like” robots that will interact with guests at the venue.

According to the Sphere Entertainment Company, the robots are named Aura and they are described as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robots.”

The Aura robots will serve as the Sphere’s “spokesbots” and will permanently reside in the venue’s grand atrium.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” the Aura robot is quoted as saying. “Your emotions, your humor, and your relationship with technology require further study. So, you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter, “putting their life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.”

Developers say Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering and technology seen while visiting the Sphere.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

The reported $1.8 billion performance venue is scheduled to debut on Sept. 29, when U2 takes the stage for the first concert to be held inside the Sphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash
Maxwell Hunter Lee
Quitman man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal crash
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Smith County Fire Marshal
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Kiwanis Days Of Giving
Longview home hit by car overnight
Longview homeowner thought bomb exploded when car hit house
Wood County Commissioners approved the contract between the County and BASS LLC as they will...
Wood County hosts Bassmaster Elite Series, EDC discusses economic impact
A suspect in the shooting has been detained for questioning. The sheriff’s office believes the...
Woman traveling on I-20 in Van Zandt County killed after being shot by someone in semi-truck