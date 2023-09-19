Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another warm day today with highs in the 90s.  Expect fair to partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight.  We’ll continue to track a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening and tonight along I-30.  Most of the activity will stay in far northern counties but could last into early Wednesday morning.  Partly cloudy through the end of the week with slight chances for rain sticking around, mainly for northern counties of East Texas through Friday.  The warm weather sticks around into the early weekend, but we’re tracking a cold front that should begin to move in Sunday into Monday with cooler temperatures and more widespread rainfall.

