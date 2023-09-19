Edgewood police chief dies

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - The death of the Edgewood police chief was announced Monday night.

According to the Van Police Department’s Facebook page, David Hammond has died. The police chief’s end of watch was Monday, the post said.

Multiple agencies around Van Zandt County have been sending their prayers to the Hammond family, saying he was a man dedicated to the law for decades.

Details will be added as they are released.

