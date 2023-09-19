Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Child killed by vehicle while riding toy car in Marshall

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall Monday evening.

According to a Marshall Police Department press release, a call came in around 6:40 p.m. that a child had been hit by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Road. The child was riding a battery-powered toy car when they were struck, the release said.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

The driver remained on the scene, the release said, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash
Maxwell Hunter Lee
Quitman man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal crash
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

Edgewood police chief dies
Edgewood police chief dies on duty
Chad Hogue is sworn in as Smith County's newest fire marshal by county judge Neal Franklin
Chad Hogue sworn in as new Smith County fire marshal
Longview ISD Superintendent Wilcox announces retirement
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-19-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today. Rain chances return tomorrow