Chad Hogue sworn in as new Smith County fire marshal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday morning to appoint Chad Hogue as the new Smith County fire marshal. Hogue was sworn in immediately following the commissioners court meeting.

Hogue most recently worked as chief deputy of the fire marshal’s office and served as interim fire marshal prior to the appointment of Paul Findley in the summer of 2023.

Findley resigned after two months on the job to take the position of fire chief in Jacksonville.

