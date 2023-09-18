Woman dies after crashing into trailer in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal single-vehicle wreck took place about five miles east of Naples on Sept. 11.

A DPS report indicates Karen E. Wommack, 55, of Naples, was driving west on Highway 77 in a Nissan Rogue when she failed to drive in a single lane and struck a trailer on the shoulder of the road. This took place at about 1:30 a.m.

Wommack was pronounced dead following the wreck, the report said, and was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

