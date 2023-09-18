Van visits Brownsboro in Week 5 Game of the Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Game of The Week is in Brownsboro.
The Bears are unbeaten and face a tough one-loss Van team. Van escaped Paris to go 3-1.
The Vandals will have the challenge of stopping high-profile WR recruit Gekyle Baker. He’s so highly talented that Texas coach Steve Sarkesian paid him a visit via helicopter back in January.
