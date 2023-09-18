Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Van visits Brownsboro in Week 5 Game of the Week

Van at Browsboro
Van at Browsboro(KLTV/KTRE)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Game of The Week is in Brownsboro.

The Bears are unbeaten and face a tough one-loss Van team. Van escaped Paris to go 3-1.

The Vandals will have the challenge of stopping high-profile WR recruit Gekyle Baker. He’s so highly talented that Texas coach Steve Sarkesian paid him a visit via helicopter back in January.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash delays traffic on US 259 south of Mount Enterprise
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract
Red Zone Reel: Week 4
Red Zone Reel: Week 4
Red Zone Reel: Week 4
Red Zone Reel: Week 4
Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Overtime