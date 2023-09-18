Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash

The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DPS report has revealed more details on a fatal crash that happened Tuesday.

According to Texas DPS, Joseph M. Morretti, 22, was traveling east on CR 378 near Tyler in a Honda Accord when he struck a GMC Yukon head-on. The Yukon was driven by Roselia L. Cruz, 36, of Tyler. The DPS report said Morretti failed to give half of the roadway, causing the two cars to collide on the narrow country road. Moretti was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.

The road and weather conditions were reported as clear and dry, and Cruz was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

