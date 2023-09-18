Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DPS report has revealed more details on a fatal crash that happened Tuesday.

According to Texas DPS, Joseph M. Morretti, 22, was traveling east on CR 378 near Tyler in a Honda Accord when he struck a GMC Yukon head-on. The Yukon was driven by Roselia L. Cruz, 36, of Tyler. The DPS report said Morretti failed to give half of the roadway, causing the two cars to collide on the narrow country road. Moretti was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.

The road and weather conditions were reported as clear and dry, and Cruz was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

