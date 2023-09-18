Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say they are seeing an increase in Ford Raptor vehicles being stolen.

According to DPS, thieves have found a way to get around the anti-theft system on Ford F-150 Raptors.

Troopers report seeing a trend where criminals steal the trucks from hotel parking lots.

“Usually what we see the trend is that they try to steal them outside hotels. That way the actual owner of the vehicle doesn’t know that the vehicle is being stolen and when they wake up in the morning their vehicle is no longer there,” said Sergeant Erick Estrada. “They actually take them towards Mexico. Criminal organizations like these like these type of vehicles because of the off-road capabilities, the durability as well.”

Troopers recommend owners of these trucks to keep their electronic key fobs with them instead of in the car with the engine running.

Gregg County allocates about $9 million for East Texas Regional Airport maintenance