Roadwork for the week of Sept. 18

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 18, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Anderson County

Palestine Maintenance will be performing an overlay on FM 2961. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new eastbound bridge and roadway elements. A traffic switch should be expected after Labor Day. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on roadway elements and the metal beam guard fence. Speed limit reduction is lifted until final surface operations begin. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County Jacksonville crews are scheduled to sealcoat on SL 142 and FM 22. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Rusk crews will be performing base repairs on FM 752. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to complete mow strip for the metal beam guard fence, permanent signs, mailboxes, and close-out items. No lane closures are expected. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 294 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From CR 2326, E to SH 21

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company LLC

Cost: $3.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to pave driveways on the west end. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County

Longview Maintenance will perform overlay on FM 349, east and westbound from east of SH 31 west of FM 2087. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Crews will also perform herbicide operations on various roadways throughout Gregg County. This is a mobile operation with contract TMA’s for protection.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

SH 149

Limits: I-20 south to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $9.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of replacing culverts, adding safety end treatments, guard fence, milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt surface, and striping. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

High Street Bridge over UP Railroad

Limits: Nelson St. to Marion Dr.

Contractor: Ragle Construction

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2025

The project consists of replacing the High Street bridge structure over the UP railroad. High Street will be reduced to two lanes – one northbound lane and one southbound lane. One half of the bridge will be constructed at a time. Expect delays. Traffic may want to seek alternate routes.

US 80 – SL 485 West

Limits: SL 485 west to the Upshur County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $3.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, and striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays. Watch for workers when traveling through the work zone.

US 80 - Gladewater

Limits: SH 300 east to Locker Plant Road in Gladewater

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $12.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, as well as striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

US 259 Bypass in Kilgore

Limits: SH 31 to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and re-striping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

US 259 North

Limits: FM 1844 to Upshur County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $5.03 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of milling base repairs and overlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes, and restriping. There will be alternating lane closures. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County

This week, Athens Maintenance is scheduled to perform base repair and ditch maintenance on various roadways throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Also, crews will continue bridge channel maintenance and herbicide application on various roadways. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through these work zones.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on excavation of the existing causeway, and placement of columns and drill shafts for the new bridge. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, ACP base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 31 Sidewalk Project

Limits: From Carroll St to Flat Creek Rd

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project includes pavement structure repairs, sidewalks, pavement markings and signage.

FM 316 Rehabilitation

Limits: From FM 1861 to US 175

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadway and drainage elements. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings and signs.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County

Henderson Maintenance crews are scheduled to continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2012 from SH 31 to FM 850. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

FM 348 – Bridge Construction

Limits: Walker Creek

Contractor: True Roads Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2024

This project consists of reconstructing two bridges. The first is on FM 348 and the second on FM 3310. Work includes removing the old structure, constructing new structures and approaches, and the approach guardrail. The contractor will begin work on FM 348 and the roadway will be closed with a detour set up. Estimated completion is November 2024.

US 84 – FM 225 West to County Line

Limits: FM 225 west to the county line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of reconstructing and widening US 84, extended culverts, and new striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

US 84 – FM 225 East to CR 3155

Limits: FM 225 east to CR 3155

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company

Cost: $12.8 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2024

This project consists of reconstructing US 84, extended structures, hot mix asphalt surface, and new signs striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 3231 – Subgrade and Seal coat

Limits: FM 1251 to SH 43

Contractor: Lone Star Equipment

Cost: $15.9 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2024

This project consists of reconstructing FM 3231 completely. Work includes re-laying subgrade, flex base material, and seal coat. Driveway culverts will be upgraded along with new signs and striping. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays.

----------------------------------------

Smith County This week, crews are scheduled to mill and inlay on SH 64 from near SH 252 heading south to SH 135. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. This is scheduled to last two days. When complete, this crew will move to US 69 north for mill and inlay, just north of FM 1804. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. There will also be a sweeper truck at various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of resurfacing the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to pour concrete for the retaining wall around the bridge area and sidewalk in the parking area. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

Tyler State Park Rehabilitation Project

Limits: Park maintenance roads, camp areas 5-8, additional parking in camp area 10, day use parking area curb and gutter repair

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $851,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

No work is scheduled this week. Park areas will be closed when operations are in progress. This project consists of the rehabilitation of parking areas at camp site and maintenance roadways.

Whittle Street, CR 2110, and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

No work is scheduled this week on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The project is in suspension and pending change order operations at the Whittle Street Bridge site. The road is open to through traffic. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is open to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to install milled rumble strips and begin striping along the edges. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements

Limits: Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

Though the contractor has completed all operations at the SH 135 Mud Creek & Mud Creek Relief bridge project site and the “Road is Open”, they will be replacing a damaged County Road sign to complete punch list repairs. This project consists of the replacement of the bridges at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

SH 64 Intersection Improvement and Turn Lanes

Limits: At CR 289 (Wolfe Lane)

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Co. Inc.

Cost: $2.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on punch list items. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of an intersection improvement and addition of turn lanes at CR 289 (Wolfe Lane).

US 69 Rehab Existing Road and Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-Cut)

Limits: Cumberland Road to .45 miles north of FM 346

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. No lane closures are anticipated. This project consists of rehabilitating existing roadway and installing a restricted crossing U-turn (R-Cut) at FM 2813 intersection.

SL 323 Overlay on Existing Roadway

Limits: .3 mi N of SH31, Elm St in W Tyler, N to .25 mi E of US69

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. This project consists of overlaying existing roadway with PFC asphalt.

FM 2493 Roadway Widening

· Limits: FM 346 in Flint, south to 0.3 miles south of FM 344 (Smith/Cherokee County line)

· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road LTD

· Cost: $70 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2026

The contractor is working with utility companies to relocate existing utility structures. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of widening the existing roadway.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

· Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20

· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

· Cost: $12.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from IH 20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from IH 20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews perform hot mix work on the cross overs and side street intersections.

FM 16 Widening and Realignment

· Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.

· Cost: $44.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025

The project consists of grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, and culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading embankment. Traffic shift detours are in place. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

SH 31 Widening of Existing Turn Lanes

Limits: From 0.43 Mi W of FM 2661 to 0.37 Mi E of FM 2661

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to perform striping operations and placing the embankment. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening of existing turn lanes, pavement markings, and signing.

---------------------------------------

Van Zandt County

Canton Maintenance crews will be cleaning ditches at various locations throughout the county. Crews will also continue bridge maintenance throughout the county. Expect traffic control at each location.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 miles to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This safety improvements project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and bridge rail. Crews will be establishing vegetation along project limits. Culvert work will continue in Edgewood near the intersection of FM 859 and SE Front Street. Motorists should expect delays. Lane and shoulder closures are expected.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

The project consists of Super 2 type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. Major items of work have been completed. Motorists should still expect delays.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

The project consists of Super 2 type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. There is a reduced speed limit of 55 mph through the project. The northbound shoulder will be closed for the duration of widening operations and will be managed by signs and channelizing devices. PFC surface operations are in progress. Lane closures are expected. Motorists should expect delays.

US 80 – Wills Point

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and SH 64

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, crosswalks, roadway illumination, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Majority of work has been completed, but illumination still needs to be installed. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected. Motorists should expect delays and watch for pedestrians crossing the road.

CR 2112 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Caney Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $521,961.28

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge replacement consisting of replacing bridge and approaches, grading, ACP base, and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Construction is substantially complete, and the bridge is now open to through traffic. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected, and motorists should expect delays.

I-20 Frontage Roads West of FM 314 and East of FM 47

Limits: FM 314 west one mile and FM 47 to CR 3416

Contractor: H.V. Caver, Inc.

Cost: $5.7 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project is for roadway restoration consisting of scarifying, treating existing material & subgrade, flex base, prime coat, TCST, ACP base, ACP surface, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs, and pavement markings. Work is starting west of FM 314. The frontage roads will be closed until roadway work is completed. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

----------------------------------------

Wood County

This week, crews are scheduled to mill and inlay on US 69 northbound at the Smith County line and the Sabine River. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Also, crews will perform edge work on FM 2869 between FM 49 and SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

This project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, PFC surface, structures, bridge rail, MBGF, and pavement markings. Major items of work have been completed. Motorists should expect delays.

SH 37 – Quitman

Limits: Intersection near Red Bud Lane

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 14

Limits: From FM 2869 to East of FM 1795

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This project is for the construction of safety improvements consisting of PFC surface overlay, culvert work, safety end treatments, rumble strips, and pavement markings. Major items of work have been completed. Striping operations are scheduled to begin soon. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 1804 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Black Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $634,567

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge class culvert consisting of removal of existing bridge and approaches, constructing bridge class culvert, roadway approaches, grading, ACP base and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Construction is substantially complete, and the bridge is now open to through traffic. Intermittent daytime lane closures are expected, and motorists should expect delays.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursdays in all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.