Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Quitman man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal crash

Maxwell Hunter Lee
Maxwell Hunter Lee(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Mineola has died, and a Quitman man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash on US Highway 69.

The wreck took place three miles north of Mineola at about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to a DPS report. The report states Maxwell Hunter Lee, 25, was driving northwest on US 69 in a Ford Explorer when he crashed into the back of another vehicle that had slowed and was yielding to oncoming traffic in preparation to make a left turn onto CR 2260.

The second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was driven by Moises B. Joribio, 41, with Jesus T. Beltran, 29, as a passenger. Both were from Mineola, and both are reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.

Joribio was pronounced dead at the scene, and Beltran was taken to UT Health with non-incapacitating injuries. DPS said Lee was not injured but was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Lee has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and was booked into the Wood County Jail on Sunday, with bond set at $100,000. He posted bond and was released the same day.

DPS has said investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash delays traffic on US 259 south of Mount Enterprise
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

A Mount Pleasant roper won over $20,000 in multiple rodeos last week.
Mount Pleasant roper wins over $11,000 at Oregon rodeo
The crash occurred on 7 Hill Road near County Road 381.
Tyler man killed in 1-lane road head-on crash
Stephen F. Austin ring statue
WebXtra: SFA artists craft special ring statue to celebrate school’s 100th anniversary
As part of the school’s centennial celebration, artists at Stephen F. Austin University have...
WebXtra: SFA artists craft special ring statue to celebrate school’s 100th anniversary