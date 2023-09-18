Quitman man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Mineola has died, and a Quitman man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash on US Highway 69.

The wreck took place three miles north of Mineola at about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to a DPS report. The report states Maxwell Hunter Lee, 25, was driving northwest on US 69 in a Ford Explorer when he crashed into the back of another vehicle that had slowed and was yielding to oncoming traffic in preparation to make a left turn onto CR 2260.

The second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was driven by Moises B. Joribio, 41, with Jesus T. Beltran, 29, as a passenger. Both were from Mineola, and both are reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.

Joribio was pronounced dead at the scene, and Beltran was taken to UT Health with non-incapacitating injuries. DPS said Lee was not injured but was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Lee has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and was booked into the Wood County Jail on Sunday, with bond set at $100,000. He posted bond and was released the same day.

DPS has said investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.