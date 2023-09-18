Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - After a nice, warm day, temperatures are falling fast tonight. Expect lows to reach the mid 60s by morning. Monday looks mostly sunny with highs just a little bit above average in the lower 90s. South winds will start to pick up over the next few days, meaning humidity will be rising. The next chance for rain returns to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a better chance for rain looks to be back in the forecast for the weekend as we track our next cold front.

