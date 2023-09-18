Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - After a nice, warm day, temperatures are falling fast tonight. Expect lows to reach the mid 60s by morning. Monday looks mostly sunny with highs just a little bit above average in the lower 90s. South winds will start to pick up over the next few days, meaning humidity will be rising. The next chance for rain returns to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a better chance for rain looks to be back in the forecast for the weekend as we track our next cold front.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash delays traffic on US 259 south of Mount Enterprise
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt

Latest News

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Sunday 9-17-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Sunday 9-17-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 9-17-23
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 9-17-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 9-16-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips