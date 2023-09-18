NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KLTV) - NFL.com has reported that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has agreed to the terms of a restructured contract.

According to nfl.com, Whitehouse native Mahomes has agreed to a restructured contract with the Chiefs that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. NFL sources said that Mahomes’ compensation in that span is guaranteed, and escalators could bring the total to $218.1 million by the end of 2026.

The same NFL sources said the player and team plan to revisit the deal again at the end of the contract.

