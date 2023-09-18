Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NFL: Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured Chiefs contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KLTV) - NFL.com has reported that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has agreed to the terms of a restructured contract.

According to nfl.com, Whitehouse native Mahomes has agreed to a restructured contract with the Chiefs that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026. NFL sources said that Mahomes’ compensation in that span is guaranteed, and escalators could bring the total to $218.1 million by the end of 2026.

The same NFL sources said the player and team plan to revisit the deal again at the end of the contract.

