Mount Pleasant roper wins over $11,000 at Oregon rodeo

A Mount Pleasant roper won over $20,000 in multiple rodeos last week.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ore. (KLTV/KTRE) - A Mount Pleasant roper won over $20,000 in multiple rodeos last week.

Kincade Henry, 21, of Mount Pleasant, won a total of $11,947 in tie-down roping at the Pendleton Round-Up in Oregon. He placed fifth in the first round for a $2,389 prize, fifth in the second round for $2,063, third in the finals for $979, and placed second in the average for $6,516. The rodeo ran from Wednesday to Saturday.

Henry also won $2,025 in the second round of tie-down roping at West Texas Fair and Rodeo in Abilene, and an additional $2,126 for his placement of fourth in the average, for winnings totaling $4,151. He also placed sixth in the second round of the New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo in Albuquerque for $1,634. Henry also placed second in round one of Lion’s Dixie Roundup in St. George, Utah, winning $2,284. Henry walked away from last week’s competitions with a total of $20,016, and is now ranked No. 14 overall in tie-down roping.

Other East Texas winners include:

  • Saddle bronc rider Treyson Antonick, 30, of Overton, who placed third in the first round of at White County Fair Rodeo in Searcy, Arkansas for $389. Antonick also placed third in the first round of Garland County Fair and Rodeo in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for $241.
  • Bareback rider Kash Martin, 18, of Lufkin, who placed second in the first round of Buffalo Pro Rodeo in Buffalo, Texas for $610.
  • Team roper Will Woodfin, 30, of Marshall, who placed fifth in the second round at West Texas Fair and Rodeo for $752. He also placed sixth in the first round of the Buffalo Pro Rodeo for $133.

