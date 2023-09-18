Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

Mostly sunny and warm today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly clear skies this morning, temperatures in the 60s. We’ll warm into the mid 80s by lunchtime, then the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Skies will trend sunny to mostly sunny through the afternoon, with no rain in today’s forecast. Tonight, clear/mostly clear skies, temperatures dropping into the 60s overnight. Tuesday, a bit more cloud cover, highs in the low 90s. By Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, chances for rain will be returning to our forecast. We’ll keep low chances around into the weekend. Have a great Monday!

