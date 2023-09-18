Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a warm but beautiful day in East Texas today! Temperatures will drop slowly this evening with fair skies and light winds.  Tomorrow will be warm again with more of a breeze by afternoon.  By tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning, there’s a slight chance for a few showers in northern counties.  A couple of disturbances will spark thunderstorms in Oklahoma and if they hold together a few could move into East Texas Wednesday morning or maybe Wednesday afternoon.  Very slight chances for rain will last through the work week with a few more clouds and then the weekend brings better rain chances as we track the next cold front headed this way.

