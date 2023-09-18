Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Woodville Police
Woodville Police(Woodville Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man is dead and a Woodville police officer is injured following a pair of shootings on Sunday morning.

According to a release from Woodville Police Chief Michael McCulley, a call for service was made around 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Shivers Drive reporting a suspicious man causing a disturbance. Officer Troy Costello responded to the call, and observed the suspect, later identified as Reginal Owens, 41, of Hemphill, in a parked white pickup. Costello attempted to make contact with Owens, but the suspect fled the scene.

Costello pursued the truck down multiple residential streets until blocking him into a private driveway on South Pecan Street. Owens then reversed down the street, finally coming to a stop at the intersection of South Pecan St. and Cardinal Drive. Costello approached the driver’s side of the pickup, at which point the press release said Owens shot the officer.

Owens then fled the scene north on South Pecan St., and was later reported to be seen back at the original location on Shivers Dr. Tyler County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, and observed Owens fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area. Deputies set up a perimeter around the area, and around 8:24 a.m., Owens was seen leaving the woods. Deputies reportedly saw a gun in his waistband, and gave him multiple orders to stand down, which Owens ignored.

According to the release, Owens was noncompliant and hostile towards the deputies and made an aggressive movement towards his weapon. At that point, Owens was shot by multiple deputies. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Costello was airlifted to a Houston hospital, and is reported to be in stable condition undergoing surgery. The officer has been with the Woodville Police Department for five years, and previously served with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Related

Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash delays traffic on US 259 south of Mount Enterprise
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler
Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
Teal season begins in East Texas

Latest News

Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
Gregg County allocates about $9 million for East Texas Regional Airport maintenance
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
WebXtra: Gregg County allocates about $9 million for East Texas Regional Airport maintenance
Woman dies after crashing into trailer in Cass County