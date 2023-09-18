City of Tyler announces free bulky item collection week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler residents will have a free bulky item collection week at the beginning of October.

The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a week of free bulky item collection for customers in the city from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6. According to a City of Tyler press release, customers should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2, but no sooner than 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

The press release noted that once bulky items have been collected from each street, any additional items placed on the curb will be charges a special pickup fee.

Bulky items to be picked up at no charge include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps, or construction material will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.

For those City of Tyler residential customers who cannot participate during this campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center, located at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., or they may call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.

If bulky items are not collected by Monday, Oct. 9, customers can call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

