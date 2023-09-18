Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash delays traffic on US 259 south of Mount Enterprise
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
Joshua Meekings
Tyler man gets 40 years for severely burning child in bathtub
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler
Woodville Police
Deputies kill suspect who shot Woodville officer in face

Latest News

The attack happened near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands...
2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
A Mount Pleasant roper won over $20,000 in multiple rodeos last week.
Mount Pleasant roper wins over $11,000 at Oregon rodeo