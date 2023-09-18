Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Angelina County Has Lifted their Burn Ban!!! Not a bad day at all across ETX today. Lots of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Humidity levels should be fairly low this afternoon, so it won’t feel too bad out there. Another mild morning/warm afternoon for Tuesday is expected. An upper-level disturbance is expected to move from west to east across portions of Oklahoma and the northern sections of East Texas (I-30) areas with a chance for a few thunderstorms as this occurs. Only a slight chance for rain will exist on Wednesday over areas south of I-20. Rain chances will remain slight (20%) from Thursday until late Saturday, then a slight increase occurs late Saturday/Sunday as we await a cold front on Monday of next week. The First Day of Autumn (Fall) is this Saturday. It will be a bit on the warm side with a slight chance for rain, then a bit cooler on Monday of next week as the front moves through. Have a great day.

