Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Low Humidity Today...Warm Afternoon Temperatures
Warm PM Temps Today, but low humidity values will make it feel a bit better.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Angelina County Has Lifted their Burn Ban!!! Not a bad day at all across ETX today. Lots of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. Humidity levels should be fairly low this afternoon, so it won’t feel too bad out there. Another mild morning/warm afternoon for Tuesday is expected. An upper-level disturbance is expected to move from west to east across portions of Oklahoma and the northern sections of East Texas (I-30) areas with a chance for a few thunderstorms as this occurs. Only a slight chance for rain will exist on Wednesday over areas south of I-20. Rain chances will remain slight (20%) from Thursday until late Saturday, then a slight increase occurs late Saturday/Sunday as we await a cold front on Monday of next week. The First Day of Autumn (Fall) is this Saturday. It will be a bit on the warm side with a slight chance for rain, then a bit cooler on Monday of next week as the front moves through. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash delays traffic on US 259 south of Mount Enterprise
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler
Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
Teal season begins in East Texas

Latest News

A Warm Afternoon Likely. Low Humidity.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-18-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 9-18-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Sunday 9-17-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips