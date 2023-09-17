WATCH: Northern lights stun over Cantick Head Lighthouse cottages in the UK

From TMX

LONGHOPE, UK (KLTV) - Parts of Scotland were treated to a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, with one Scot capturing a jaw-dropping video of the lights.

Also known as the Northern Lights, the aurora could be seen all across the UK on Tuesday — as far south as Cornwall in England. Usually, the rarely visible aurora borealis can only been spotted in Scotland and North England.

It is very rare that it can be observed further south, making Tuesday’s display particularly unusual. Photographer Alan Mackinnon was able to take a stunning timelapse video of the lights over Cantick Head Lighthouse on the Scottish island of South Walls in the Orkney Islands on Tuesday evening.

