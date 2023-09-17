WATCH: ‘Chunk’ the groundhog munches away in viral, close-up farm videos

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (KLTV) - A farmer put up cameras to catch the critter stealing his veggies, but Chunk the hungry, hungry groundhog became a YouTube sensation instead.

Jeff Permar, the farmer, said he was overcome by Chunk’s soulful eyes and absolute confidence as he plunked himself down right in front of the camera, time and again, to chew through a variety of veg.

Neighbors began donating items in support of the charismatic creature, and now Chunk has his own little homestead, complete with a picnic table and wood nameplates. He has also gained a family, with another groundhog, Nibbles, appearing with their two babies in some footage.

People have described the calming videos as being a kind of ASMR, with a groundhog star. You can see more of Chunk’s videos on his YouTube channel.

