Texas Street Art Festival kicks off in Wood County

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The inaugural Texas Street Art Festival began in Wood County Saturday as part of the “Wood County Walls” project. Seven artists from around Texas and the country will be working on murals across the county for the next week, and all seven projects will be completed by next Saturday.

Several murals were completed prior to the kickoff. Miami-based muralist Luis Valle’s work can be seen from Highway 69 in Mineola, a Bull “bursting” through the wall.

“Move all the way to the side of the parking lot, and then start walking across the parking lot, and it follows you, and I don’t mean the eyes,” said Todd Witt, the coordinator of Wood County Walls. “The whole head follows you.”

Witt said that a big part of the project is attracting new visitors and revenue to the area.

“It’s about creating consumable art that’s shareable, relevant to a lot of people that wouldn’t want to come here, and take a picture with the art,” said Witt, “and while you’re here, stop in one of the restaurants, buy something from the stores, have a good time.”

Witt is excited to show the community what worldwide artists like Valle have to share.

“I was on the phone with one of them one day, and he was outside on the ninth floor of a building in Chicago, and I could hear the wind blowing. I talked to another one, and she was on the streets of New York City. These guys go all over the world,” Witt said.

