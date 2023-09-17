Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Border Patrol agents seize over 4,000 pounds of marijuana

Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.
Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized over 4,000 pounds of marijuana in a single stop on Thursday.

The seizure happened on Sept. 14 when a CBP officers referred a Freightliner tractor trailer for a second inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers found 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana in the trailer.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $9,904,204, according to U.S. CBP

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the incident.

