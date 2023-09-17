Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Royals aim to sweep series against the Astros

The Kansas City Royals meet the Houston Astros looking to sweep their three-game series
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros (83-66, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-101, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -250, Royals +203; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals meet the Houston Astros looking to sweep their three-game series.

Kansas City has a 48-101 record overall and a 28-46 record in home games. The Royals have gone 33-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has a 45-29 record on the road and an 83-66 record overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .435.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .280 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 27 doubles, eight triples and 29 home runs. Edward Olivares is 12-for-33 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 27 home runs while slugging .504. Jose Altuve is 10-for-41 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (head), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt
Shalonda Vantrise Johnson
4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall