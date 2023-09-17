Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in drainpipe

Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.
Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.(Cincy Fire & EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Ohio rescued a pup who was stuck in a drainpipe Saturday.

The Cincy Fire & EMS said its crews responded to the puppy in need in Oakley.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire department said the puppy is on the mend and back with his owners.

“Today, members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails!” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt
Shalonda Vantrise Johnson
4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case

Latest News

Also known as the Northern Lights, the aurora could be seen all across the UK.
WATCH: Northern lights stun over Cantick Head Lighthouse cottages in the UK
Parts of Scotland were treated to a spectacular display of the aurora borealis, as in this...
WATCH: Northern lights stun over Cantick Head Lighthouse cottages in the UK
Woodville Police
Texas Rangers investigating after Woodville police officer shot
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says