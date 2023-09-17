Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20

Zach Calzada ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Incarnate Word beat Abilene Christian, 27-20 in a battle of teams looking to break into the various Football Championship Series polls
American Football
American Football(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Incarnate Word beat Abilene Christian, 27-20 Saturday night in a battle of teams looking to break into the various Football Championship Series polls.

Calzada raced 52 yards for a second-quarter touchdown as the teams battled to a 10-10 draw at halftime. Calzada capped a five-play, 64-yard drive that stretched into the fourth quarter by dropping a 23-yard pass to Brandon Porter, then followed that up by punching over from the 1 just five minutes later to give the Cardinals a 24-10 lead.

Jay'Veon Sunday scored from the 1 to pull the Wildcats within a touchdown with 8:26 left in the game, but Incarnate Word (2-1) drove 56 yards in seven plays to set up a 27-yard field goal by Mason Lawler to put the lead back to 10 points, 27-17.

Calzada completed 23 of 36 passes for 373 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and had 66 yards rushing on seven carries.

Jeremiah Dobbins carried 21 times for 106 yards and a touchdown to lead Abilene Christian (2-1).

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt
Shalonda Vantrise Johnson
4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall