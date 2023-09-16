Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: First-half highlights as Tyler Legacy seeks 1st win
By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas High came into Week 4 hot at 3-0 and Tyler Legacy is seeking their first win.

The crowd at Rose Stadium saw steady defense by the Red Raiders in the first half. The struck first with six-yard touchdown run by Luke Wolfe.

Texas High came back on the next drive and was looking to score but lost the possession on a fumble recovered by Nathaniel Kirksey.

Legacy went up 14-0 when Texas High tried a lateral pass that was knocked down by Barret Silvey and recovered in the end zone by Nathaniel Kirksey.

