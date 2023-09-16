Teal season begins in East Texas

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - For East Texas hunters, it’s the traditional opening to waterfowl hunting: teal season.

It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons, running for only 16 days, mainly because teal are migratory birds that make a short stop in Texas on their way to Central America. One of the smallest species of duck, hunters love them because they are quick and agile, a true test of skill.

The 16-day statewide teal season started Sept. 9 and will run through Sept. 24. The daily bag limit on teal is six, with a possession limit of 18.

Smith County Game Warden Chris Swift talks about the challenge of hunting the birds and rules under which they can be taken.

