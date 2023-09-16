Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mavericks re-sign Markieff Morris, who was the other piece in Kyrie Irving trade

Markieff Morris is re-signing with the Mavericks after coming to Dallas as the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Markieff Morris, the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Dallas from Brooklyn, is re-signing with the Mavericks.

The return of Morris was announced Saturday, a little more than two months after Irving agreed to stay with Dallas on a $120 million, three-year contract. Irving and Morris were traded in February.

The 34-year-old Morris played sparingly after the trade, averaging 4.5 points in almost nine minutes per game with Dallas. The forward has career averages of 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 seasons with eight teams.

Whether Morris sees more playing time will depend on the roles of trade acquisitions Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes. Another factor will be the development of rookie first-round picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper.

Morris was with the Los Angeles Lakers when they won the championship in the 2020 playoff “bubble” in Florida.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

