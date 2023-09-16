Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD said a juvenile has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the middle school.

Henderson police have reportedly taken a juvenile into custody in connection with recent threats made on social media against Henderson Middle School, the school announced in a post. This follows a two-day investigation initiated by HMS administrators and continued by the Henderson Police Department.

The post said the incident began early Friday morning when a number of students reported seeing a threat to “shoot up” the school on social media. After the initial investigation, administrators determined there was no imminent danger.

However, HISD authorities and Henderson police continued investigating, eventually working with the FBI in order to uncover who was responsible for the threats, a school representative said. The school post stated that according to police a juvenile was taken into custody for making “terroristic threats” once the identity of the poster was discovered. The school said no other known threats exist at this time.

“The safety of our students and staff remains Henderson ISD’s top priority, and we are appreciative of both the students who quickly reported this threat to teachers and the Henderson Police Department for their efforts and ongoing commitment to protect the students and staff of HISD,” the school’s post said.

