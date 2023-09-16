Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School

Henderson Middle School
Henderson Middle School(Henderson ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD said a juvenile has been taken into custody after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the middle school.

Henderson police have reportedly taken a juvenile into custody in connection with recent threats made on social media against Henderson Middle School, the school announced in a post. This follows a two-day investigation initiated by HMS administrators and continued by the Henderson Police Department.

The post said the incident began early Friday morning when a number of students reported seeing a threat to “shoot up” the school on social media. After the initial investigation, administrators determined there was no imminent danger.

However, HISD authorities and Henderson police continued investigating, eventually working with the FBI in order to uncover who was responsible for the threats, a school representative said. The school post stated that according to police a juvenile was taken into custody for making “terroristic threats” once the identity of the poster was discovered. The school said no other known threats exist at this time.

“The safety of our students and staff remains Henderson ISD’s top priority, and we are appreciative of both the students who quickly reported this threat to teachers and the Henderson Police Department for their efforts and ongoing commitment to protect the students and staff of HISD,” the school’s post said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Police Lights
Tyler ISD bus involved in wreck in Flint
Shalonda Vantrise Johnson
4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt

Latest News

It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
Teal season begins in East Texas
It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
WebXtra: Teal season begins in East Texas
“The State of Texas has the number one veteran population. That’s huge."
Andrews Center creates task force to address veteran suicide prevention in East Texas
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler