Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup against Saint Louis City SC

The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after notching five straight shutout wins
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saint Louis City SC (15-10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (11-10-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -125, Saint Louis +308, Draw +290; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after securing five straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo are 8-8-5 against conference opponents. Amine Bassi paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine. The Dynamo have scored 36 goals.

Saint Louis is 11-8-3 against Western Conference teams. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the MLS with 133 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game. Saint Louis is also first in MLS play with 55 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bassi has scored nine goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

Saint Louis: Nicholas Gioacchini (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Police Lights
Tyler ISD bus involved in wreck in Flint
Shalonda Vantrise Johnson
4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall