Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler

They say love conquers all, and for Palacios Taquería y Tortillería, this family’s love of cooking has definitely conquered the taste buds of many East Texans.
By Noemy Sanchez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They say love conquers all, and for Palacios Taquería y Tortillería, this family’s love of cooking has definitely conquered the taste buds of many people in East Texas.

From humble beginnings in Guerrero, Mexico, a family’s determination to succeed led to the creation of a small family-run Mexican restaurant in East Texas. Their breakthroughs even included landing their products on the shelves of several local stores.

In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north Tyler, run with the help of her mother and daughters.

From running the business to being a mother of seven, managing both roles was never simple. However, her authentic food spoke for itself, landing the small business partnerships with some big stores in town.

Jaimes’ daughter, Cindy Renteria, recounts their partnership with Fresh by Brookshire’s. “So, Fresh was our big one. We actually have customers that we’ve never, ever met just because they go to Fresh on Fridays and Saturdays, and there will be times when they drive all the way to the north side of Tyler just for our tortillas.”

Their products go from the tortilla maker to the shelves of stores like Fresh, Supermercado del Pueblo and many other local stores. Claudia and her family are proud to share a piece of their Guerrero culture with the community.

Palacios Taqueria y Tortilleria is open every day except for Wednesdays. They are located at 200 N. Palace Ave. Claudia invites all people to come, and she recommends trying their menudo, as she says it’s the specialty dish on their menu.

