Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A year after suffering a serious brain injury in a football game, Cooper Reid is the homecoming king.

Cooper’s past year has included long stays at different hospitals and a return to home. He is now in a wheelchair and was escorted by his mother Friday night.

“Your homecoming king, Cooper Reid!” was the announcement followed by loud applause.

Reid’s journey back to recovery has received overwhelming support from the community of Troup.

