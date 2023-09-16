Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A year after suffering a serious brain injury in a football game, Cooper Reid is the homecoming king.

Cooper’s past year has included long stays at different hospitals and a return to home. He is now in a wheelchair and was escorted by his mother Friday night.

“Your homecoming king, Cooper Reid!” was the announcement followed by loud applause.

Reid’s journey back to recovery has received overwhelming support from the community of Troup.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities

Latest News

Red Zone seat cushions
Red Zone Halftime Show
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
WATCH: Jefferson's Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score
WATCH: Jefferson’s Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score
WATCH: Jefferson's Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score
WATCH: Jefferson's Jermaine Hopkins is wide open on 73-yard score