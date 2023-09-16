Boil water notice issued for areas of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for certain customers of Swift Water Supply Corporation in Nacogdoches.

Due to a main line break a boil water notice has been issued for County Roads 228, 230, 231, 232, 2321 and 2322.

Customers affected are advised boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

