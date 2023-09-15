UT Health East Texas to build new $12M facility in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas will soon begin construction a new $12 million facility in south Tyler.

The two-story, 20,000-square-foot building will be located near the corner of Old Jacksonville Highway and Three Lakes Parkway, adjacent to an existing UT Health clinic.

Rendering of the future UT Health East Texas facility in south Tyler. (UT Health East Texas)

“This expansion is in response to the growth patterns in South Tyler and allows us to offer a more convenient and accessible medical office building, thereby delivering care more efficiently,” said Todd Hill, CEO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

The new facility will feature an extended-hours urgent care clinic, with an emphasis on orthopedic care, focusing on sprains and strains, fractures, and broken bones. In addition, the clinic will also offer walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries. The second floor will play host to UT Health’s growing orthopedics and sports medicine specialties.

“This facility will allow us to provide general orthopedic and sports medicine evaluations, fracture care and the full range of joint injections,” said Don McKay, market director of orthopedics and sports medicine. “With the population growth to the south, our goal is to provide convenient access for patients in South Tyler and surrounding communities.”

System leaders anticipate the new center to open in mid to late 2024.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.