Tyler student organizes “Stick it to Cancer” Day to raise funds for childhood cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High held “Stick it to Cancer” Day on Friday, where students could pay $2 to tape staff to the wall.

Tyler ISD Early College High School Senior Aneesa Cedillo talked about what the event means to her. Cedillo is a cancer survivor and has been organizing for the Gold Network of East Texas for several years, which helps support families fighting childhood cancer.

One of the staff members taped was Principal Claude Lane, who has been involved in these events from the start. He was working at Moore Middle School when Cedillo was a student there and first started her work.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and Cedillo says she wants to increase attention on childhood cancer and the federal funding attributed to it. In 2020, only 4% of the NCI’s budget was allocated to childhood cancer. The Biden administration has allocated an addition $500 million dollars for the NCI in FY 2023, to “speed progress on some of the deadliest and rare cancers, including childhood cancers.”

One of the staff members taped was Principal Claude Lane, who has been involved in these events from the start. (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.