Tyler ISD bus involved in wreck in Flint

Texas Police Lights
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is being diverted in the area of FM 346 and FM 2493 following a wreck involving a Tyler ISD bus.

Traffic is being diverted to Church Street in Flint.

According to Tyler ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines, five middle school students were on the bus but no students nor the driver were hurt. Hines said a vehicle ran into the side of the bus just south of the four-way stop in Flint.

The bus was No. 33.

