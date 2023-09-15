Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

A Texas-sized tradition: homecoming mums

The treasured tradition dates back to the 1930s and grows bigger each year.
The treasured tradition dates back to the 1930s and grows bigger each year.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Everything’s bigger in Texas and homecoming mums are no exception. The treasured tradition dates back to the 1930s growing bigger each year.

“There’s a ton of ribbon, they are a lot fuller, there’s braids galore on there and it’s just crazy,” Owner of Annie’s Mums, Annie Marrs, said.

Especially for senior year mums, like the one Sherman High School Senior, Kayla Cruz will wear this year.

“You go extra, extra large. Mine is going to be a little bit bigger like to here,” Cruz said motioning how wide her mum will be, “Almost the same height as me.”

For those like Marrs, who make the mums, she starts taking orders long before football season kicks off. This year it was April and she will keep making them through October.

“The most that I’ve had in the year is probably 45 in a season,” Marrs said.

Marrs said a small mum can take about an hour to make but the big ones can take a full week for each one.

All of the hard work pays off when she brings the mum to the girl it was made for.

“Seeing their face, that’s probably my favorite part about making mums, is the excitement that they get when they see it,” Marrs said.

While there is much debate on why mums started to begin with, one thing is for sure, students love them.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Texas Police Lights
Tyler ISD bus involved in wreck in Flint
Shalonda Vantrise Johnson
4th suspect arrested in Longview murder case
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king
Cooper Reid named Troup homecoming king as Tigers down Pewitt

Latest News

Henderson Middle School
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Henderson Middle School
It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
Teal season begins in East Texas
It’s the shortest of all waterfowl seasons.
WebXtra: Teal season begins in East Texas
“The State of Texas has the number one veteran population. That’s huge."
Andrews Center creates task force to address veteran suicide prevention in East Texas
In 2007, Claudia Jaimes took a leap of faith, establishing her own Mexican restaurant in north...
Hispanic-owned taquería lands partnerships with big stores in Tyler