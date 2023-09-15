Smith County Bar Foundation holds Constitution Day event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Constitution of the United States is a document that has lasted the test of time, and that was the focus of an event in Tyler today.

It was Constitution Day as the Smith County Bar Foundation hosted an event in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC campus. High school and college students were invited to the free event.

One component of the foundation’s mission is to educate high school and college students on the importance of the constitution and its relevancy to our daily lives.

Attorney and Adjunct Professor of History at TJC Stephen L. Baskind was the guest speaker, and he talked about the amendments to the constitution which are foundations of our rights and freedoms.

