Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Smith County Bar Foundation holds Constitution Day event

Attorney and Adjunct Professor of History at TJC Stephen L. Baskind was the guest speaker, and he talked about the amendments to the constitution.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Constitution of the United States is a document that has lasted the test of time, and that was the focus of an event in Tyler today.

It was Constitution Day as the Smith County Bar Foundation hosted an event in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC campus. High school and college students were invited to the free event.

One component of the foundation’s mission is to educate high school and college students on the importance of the constitution and its relevancy to our daily lives.

Attorney and Adjunct Professor of History at TJC Stephen L. Baskind was the guest speaker, and he talked about the amendments to the constitution which are foundations of our rights and freedoms.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case

Latest News

One of the staff members taped was Principal Claude Lane, who has been involved in these events...
Tyler student organizes “Stick it to Cancer” Day to raise funds for childhood cancer
First Baptist Church of Bullard logo
First Baptist Church of Bullard hosting missions event
Kadence, 15, speaks with KLTV about hopes for forever family
Kadence, 15, dreams of adoptive family who will let her design her own room
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers
Preview of fun planned for 39th Annual Texas State Forest Festival-goers