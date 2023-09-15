Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Lady Jacks take down Sam Houston

Thursday night witnessed the battle of the Piney Woods, volleyball edition, as SFA welcomed the Sam Houston Lady Bearcats.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday night witnessed the battle of the Piney Woods, volleyball edition, as SFA welcomed the Sam Houston Lady Bearcats.

It was a packed house at Shelton Gymnasium where the Purple Haze showed up to bring on the heat in the pressure cooker. Head Coach Debbie Humphreys was going for career win 801 as the Lady Jacks were pumped and glad to be back home.

Their enthusiasm showed. In the first set, check out Camryn Young, who got the nice bump. It floated down to Jadyn Flynn, who set it up for Ariana Pagen, who hammered it down to give SFA their first point of the match.

The Lady Jacks would continue to jump ahead early, getting a quick 12-5 lead just minutes into the game. The students were loving what they were seeing from this team so far.

Later in the first set, SFA still had a comfortable lead when, once again, Ariana Pagan threw it down with authority to take the ladies to game point.

On the final play, Pagan, who was on fire, put it away with an exclamation mark. The Lady Jacks won the set and would go on to win the match over Sam Houston, proving tonight that they own the Piney Woods.

