Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police department mourns sudden loss of 1.5-year-old K-9 officer

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday from medical...
Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A police department in eastern North Carolina is mourning the sudden loss of one of its K-9 officers.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said K-9 Sedna died Wednesday from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure.

The 1.5-year-old bloodhound was sworn in on Oct. 14, 2022.

She was the youngest K-9 to complete Level II Training certification, according to the police department.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of K-9 Sedna. She was a highly skilled K-9 Officer and Tracker, and we feel privileged to have had her on our team,” Police Chief Mike Yaniero said.

“In addition to her exceptional service, Sedna will be remembered for her sweet disposition and outpouring of love she shared with her handler and family.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case

Latest News

SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking...
Officer saves high school student from choking
One component of the foundation’s mission is to educate high school and college students on the...
Smith County Bar Foundation holds Constitution Day event
One component of the foundation’s mission is to educate high school and college students on the...
WebXtra: Smith County Bar Foundation holds Constitution Day event
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
In this photo released by the Roscosmos space corporation, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, center,...
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian capsule to International Space Station