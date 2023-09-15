Overton citizens share thoughts on arrest of high school principal

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A school district in East Texas is celebrating homecoming in the wake of their high school principal’s arrest. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with people in Overton to learn their thoughts on the arrest.

Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, of Whitehouse, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of assault cause bodily injury. An arrest affidavit for Hogg said that the principal caused bodily injury to a female student by striking her three times with a wooden paddle on Aug. 14. According to the document, the paddling was forceful enough to cause bruising which was visible at least 48 hours after the incident.

