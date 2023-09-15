Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities

Latest News

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
A minor surfing injury reportedly has left a man on his honeymoon paralyzed.
‘I realized I couldn’t move’: Minor surfing injury leaves man on honeymoon paralyzed
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
Texas Police Lights
Tyler ISD bus involved in wreck in Flint