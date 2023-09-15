Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Smith County jury sentences Dallas man to 60 years for sex trafficking
William Charles Chaplinski
DPS releases name of Tyler man who died after head-on crash with intoxicated driver
Power outage
Power outages reported in several East Texas communities
Andrew Thomas has been arrested; Shalonda Johnson is still at large. There is a murder warrant...
3 suspects arrested, 1 at large in Longview murder case